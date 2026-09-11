FCC Can't Avoid Final Order On Fox Philly Issue, Court Told
By Christopher Cole ( September 11, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A media advocacy group told the D.C. Circuit on Friday that the Federal Communications Commission cannot sidestep its duty to issue a final order on whether to dismiss a petition over Fox TV's character fitness for a broadcast license in Philadelphia....
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