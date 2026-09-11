Qdoba Sued Over Jalapenos Tied To Salmonella Outbreak
By Gina Kim ( September 11, 2026, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Fast casual Mexican restaurant chain Qdoba and Coast Citrus Distributors were hit with a proposed negligence class action in California federal court Thursday by two customers who allege they fell ill after consuming food containing jalapeno peppers supplied by the defendants that they say were contaminated with salmonella. ...
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