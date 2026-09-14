Jushi Opposes Pot Shop's Summary Bid On Antitrust Claims

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 14, 2026, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giant Jushi Holdings and others are asking a federal court to toss a lawsuit alleging they made a $10 million deal to keep a rival out of town, arguing they did not participate in anticompetitive behavior and that the small, underfunded shop was never going to open regardless of anything they did....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.