Fed. Circ. Questions Medical Training Co.'s $100M Deal Theory

By Ivan Moreno ( September 11, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A medical training startup urged the Federal Circuit on Friday to revive claims accusing Galderma of a "classic catch-and-kill strategy" to derail what it says could have been a $100 million deal with Allergan, but a three-judge panel questioned whether that theory had been properly presented below....
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