How AI Fraud Alerts May Raise Banks' Elder Exploitation Risk

By Michael Gilfix and Benjamin Gicqueau ( September 17, 2026, 2:00 PM EDT) -- HSBC Holdings PLC and Google Cloud announced on June 17 that "HSBC will deploy generative AI and agentic AI to build a financial crime architecture that detects risk at an earlier stage, helping to prevent harm."[1] But as banks adopt more precise artificial intelligence fraud detection, their alerts may become evidence in civil lawsuits....
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