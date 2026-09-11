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Mass. Justices Eye Hardship Factor In Pension Loss Cases

By Carolyn Muyskens ( September 11, 2026, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court seemed open Friday to taking financial circumstances into account in deciding whether two former public employees should lose their pensions for committing overtime fraud, although one justice worried doing so would "invite chaos."...

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