'FBoy Island' Star-Turned-Va. Candidate Sues Over Kalshi Fine

By Hailey Konnath ( September 11, 2026, 11:38 PM EDT) -- A lawyer and former contestant on the reality series "FBoy Island" has sued Kalshi after he was banned for trading on prediction markets about his own political campaign, saying he's not advocating for political candidate trading, rather, he's highlighting the monetization of candidates on prediction markets....
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