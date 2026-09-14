Desktop Metal Noteholders Hit Nano With $115M Fraud Suit

By Emlyn Cameron ( September 14, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Twenty investment funds sued digital manufacturing company Nano Dimension Ltd. and another entity, alleging the two committed fraud when Nano merged with 3D printing defense contractor Desktop Metal and pushed the subsidiary into bankruptcy to dodge $115 million in debt....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.