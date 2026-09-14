Subcontractor Can't Get Delay Damages In Quantico Project

By Danielle Ferguson ( September 14, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge said Liberty Mutual does not have to cover most of an electrical subcontractor's losses from years of delays on a Marine Corps Base school project, finding a clause barring damages for delays was enforceable because the holdups were not caused by gross negligence....
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