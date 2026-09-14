Counties, Animal Nonprofit Hit With Suit Over Euthanized Cat
By David Aaro ( September 14, 2026, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A pair of Georgia counties and an animal welfare nonprofit are facing a negligence suit from a woman who said she was given the cold shoulder and barred from public events after she complained that her cat had been wrongly euthanized....
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