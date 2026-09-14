Former ACLU-NJ Legal Head, Civil Rights Advocate Dies At 59

By Jake Maher ( September 14, 2026, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Edward Barocas, the former longtime legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey who died Friday at the age of 59, was remembered by former colleagues for bringing a "passion for justice" in his advocacy for religious liberties, marriage equality and more in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks....
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