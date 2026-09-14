NY Pardon Ends High Court Fight Over Immigration Detention
By Elaine Briseño ( September 14, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A dispute before the U.S. Supreme Court over whether noncitizens subject to removal proceedings because of criminal convictions are entitled to bond hearings was rendered moot after the immigrant at the center of the case received a pardon....
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