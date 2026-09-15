Weedmaps Sex Harassment Suit Stayed Amid Arbitration Bid

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 15, 2026, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Weedmaps has gotten paused a pregnancy and sexual harassment lawsuit accusing the company of fostering a hostile work environment where the CEO made "sexually demeaning" comments about women, with a California state judge saying she wants to decide whether the case should go into arbitration....
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