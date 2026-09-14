Fed. Circ. Saves Broadcom IP Suit, Says License Was Intact

By Theresa Schliep ( September 14, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday breathed new life into a company's patent and copyright infringement case against Broadcom Inc., saying in a precedential opinion that the plaintiff company didn't lose its right to bring the action when it switched its business to intellectual property enforcement....
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