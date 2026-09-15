Former Cannabis Co. Exec Seeks $400K Over Contract Breach

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 15, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- New York cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. must fork over the $400,000 in unpaid wages and other benefits owed to a former executive, the former employee argued in federal court, arguing that the company has admitted it never gave written cause when firing him, thereby violating his contract....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.