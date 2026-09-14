Fed. Circ. Vacates $486K, $4M Patent Trial Wins For NCS

By Dani Kass ( September 14, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday vacated NCS Multistage Inc.'s $486,400 trial victory over Nine Energy Service and its $4 million win against TCO Group, in a pair of disputes about the same oil well drilling patent....
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