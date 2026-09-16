Insurer Wants Back Kratom Co. Wrongful Death Suit Atty Fees

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 16, 2026, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Kinsale Insurance Co. is under no obligation to defend kratom-makers as they face a widow's lawsuit claiming her 36-year-old husband overdosed on Hydroxie-branded kratom products, with the insurer urging a California federal court to force the manufacturers to pay back attorney fees spent so far....
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