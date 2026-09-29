11th Circ. Urged To Undo School's Ban On Penguins Book

By David Minsky ( September 29, 2026, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Book authors urged the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to overturn a Florida school's ban on a children's novel about two male penguins that partnered to raise a chick, arguing that the lower court unlawfully created a new exception for governments to regulate private speech. ...
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