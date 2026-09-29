UCF Administrators Seek Immunity In Prof's Firing Suit
By Carolina Bolado ( September 29, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Administrators for the University of Central Florida told the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday that they should be entitled to qualified immunity on retaliation claims brought by a psychology professor after he posted about the death of George Floyd on social media in 2020....
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