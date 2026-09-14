9th Circ. Rejects Challenge To Wash. Abortion Coverage Law

By Rachel Riley ( September 14, 2026, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Revisiting a church's First Amendment challenge to a Washington law mandating that certain health insurance plans include abortion coverage, a divided Ninth Circuit panel Monday concluded that the Cedar Park Assembly of God failed to point to evidence that Washington's Reproductive Parity Act targets religious conduct....
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