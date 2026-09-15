Lloyd's Pushes Arbitration In Surgeon's $40M Disability Case
By Joyce Hanson ( September 15, 2026, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Lloyd's of London underwriters asked a Nevada federal court to send to arbitration a spinal surgeon's lawsuit seeking a $40 million lump sum benefit based on his claim he became permanently disabled due to a pinched nerve in his neck....
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