Mich. AG Says PBMs Put Opioid Profits Before Patient Safety

By Susan Smiley ( September 15, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has asked a federal court not to dismiss the state's lawsuit accusing pharmacy benefit managers including Express Scripts and Optum of abetting the opioid epidemic, arguing the PBMs are not passive administrators, but profit-driven architects of the crisis....
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