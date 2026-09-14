Accenture Pays $25M To End DOJ's Suit Over DEI Practices

By Gina Kim ( September 14, 2026, 11:17 PM EDT) -- Accenture will pay $25 million to settle allegations its employment and hiring decisions discriminated against workers based on race or sex, the federal government announced Monday, closing another chapter in the Trump administration's efforts against diversity, equity and inclusion practices. ...
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