Auto Parts Co. Fights Bifurcation Bid In $50M Coverage Trial

By Danielle Ferguson ( September 15, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- An auto parts manufacturer urged a North Carolina federal court to reject an insurer's request to bifurcate an upcoming trial over claims the insurer improperly denied $50 million in coverage for COVID-19 pandemic-related losses, saying the allegations overlap too significantly to split the claims....
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