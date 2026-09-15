3 Firms Advise On DoorDash's $300M Campus Dining App Buy

By Al Barbarino ( September 15, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- DoorDash said Tuesday it has agreed to purchase food technology platform Wonder Group Inc.'s Grubhub Campus Dining business for $300 million, and it has also made a $125 million investment in Wonder's Series D fundraising round. ...
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