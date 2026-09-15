Pa. Justices Dubious About Disbarring Ex-Sacks Weston Atty

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( September 15, 2026, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday dug into its attorney disciplinary board's request for the disbarment of a former Sacks Weston Diamond Law LLC attorney who defrauded the firm out of nearly $320,000, suggesting in its questioning that the matter was not a clear-cut example for the application of the state's harshest penalty for lawyers....
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