NYC Asks 2nd Circ. To Greenlight Uber, Lyft Deactivation Law

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 15, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- New York City has urged the Second Circuit to lift an injunction blocking a municipal ordinance prohibiting Uber and Lyft from "deactivating" drivers without formal notice and investigation, arguing that the lower court wrongly found that the companies would likely win their contract claims....
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