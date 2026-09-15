FCC Seeks Input On Disputed Political Ad Rate Policy
By Christopher Cole ( September 15, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission staff on Tuesday sought comment on whether to set aside earlier guidance calling for the "lowest unit" rate for committee-backed political ads as the Fourth Circuit considers a Democratic bid to force the commission to review the policy....
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