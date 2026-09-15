Meet The Attys In The 340B Battle At 1st Circ.
By Mark Payne ( September 15, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Dunn Isaacson Rhee LLP argued before the First Circuit on Tuesday over whether several drug manufacturers can intervene in a lawsuit challenging a now-suspended rebate program that would have changed how hospitals participating in a federal drug discount program received payments. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.