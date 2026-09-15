NJ Court Backs Judgment Tossing Wrongful-Death Claims

By Mike Curley ( September 15, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court panel on Tuesday affirmed judgments throwing out a woman's claims that Jersey City Medical Center, RWJBarnabas Health, Emergency Medical Associates and their employees caused the death of her husband, finding that her experts failed to link their actions with his death....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.