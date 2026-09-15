Army Accused Of Copying Self-Defense Training Manuals

By Elaine Briseño ( September 15, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A martial arts instructor has accused the U.S. Army, in a Court of Federal Claims lawsuit, of intentionally using his copyrighted training manuals covering self-defense and strategic gun-fighting tactics for law enforcement officers without his permission or compensation....
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