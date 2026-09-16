Baker McKenzie Names Longtime Partner As Arbitration Head

By Joyce Hanson ( September 16, 2026, 11:15 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie has appointed one of the partners on its dispute resolution team to serve as the firm's global head of international arbitration, saying she brings more than two decades of experience representing clients in complex litigation....
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