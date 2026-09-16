11th Circ. Asked To Overturn $184K ACA Employer Penalty

By Zak Kostro ( September 16, 2026, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A commercial laundry services company asked the Eleventh Circuit to reverse a Florida federal court's ruling that upheld a $184,000 payment to the IRS under the Affordable Care Act's employer shared responsibility provisions, saying it didn't receive notice of the penalty soon enough to lodge an effective appeal....
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