Brothers Seek Justices' Clarity After Losing Stolen Skull Suit
By Lauraann Wood ( September 15, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Two brothers who lost their bid to hold an Illinois county liable for a former coroner's secret skull-collecting practices asked the U.S. Supreme Court Monday to use their case as the vehicle for settling a deep circuit split they say a Seventh Circuit's recent ruling "cemented."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.