OnlyFans Freelancer Admits To Dodging Tax On $3M Income

By Zak Kostro ( September 15, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A woman who created content for the OnlyFans website pled guilty Tuesday to dodging taxes on more than $3 million in income from photographs and videos she posted for tax years 2019 through 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut said....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.