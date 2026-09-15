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Haleon Sued Over 'Zero Sugar' Claim In Emergen-C Gummies

By Gina Kim ( September 15, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Haleon US Holdings was hit with a proposed class action in California federal court Sunday, which accused the consumer healthcare giant of deceptively labeling its Emergen-C immune support gummies as containing "zero sugar," even though they are sweetened with allulose, which is a sugar under federal regulations....

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