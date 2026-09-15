Haleon Sued Over 'Zero Sugar' Claim In Emergen-C Gummies

By Gina Kim ( September 15, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Haleon US Holdings was hit with a proposed class action in California federal court Sunday, which accused the consumer healthcare giant of deceptively labeling its Emergen-C immune support gummies as containing "zero sugar," even though they are sweetened with allulose, which is a sugar under federal regulations....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.