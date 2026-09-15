Fla. Judge Ends Recusal Bid In Fontainebleau Defamation Suit

By Madison Arnold ( September 15, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge in Florida has rejected an attempt to have her disqualified from Fontainebleau Florida Hotel LLC's defamation suit, saying the defendant "lied in wait" with his claims until he received an adverse ruling....
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