McLaren Patients' Web Tracking Privacy Claims Advance
By Melanie Dorsey ( September 16, 2026, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has allowed patients to move forward with claims that McLaren Health Care Corp. and the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute allegedly intercepted their electronic communications and benefited from sensitive health information collected through tracking technology embedded in their websites....
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