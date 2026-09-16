Muscular Dystrophy Drug Co. Beats Investor Suit Over Risks
By Sydney Price ( September 16, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge denied investors another chance to rework their suit accusing Sarepta Therapeutics and its executives of misleading the market about the safety and efficacy of their muscular dystrophy treatments, saying it fails to show they knew about issues with the products and trials when they made certain statements....
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