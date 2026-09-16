SEC Fines Ex-Okta Employees In Insider Trading Case
By Katryna Perera ( September 16, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Two former Okta sales managers have reached settlements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve claims that they traded Okta stock on insider information before the company announced that its financial plan for the year needed adjustment....
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