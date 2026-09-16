Mich. Men Acquitted Of Whitmer Plot Accuse Nessel, FBI

By Melanie Dorsey ( September 16, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Michigan brothers acquitted of state charges stemming from the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have sued Attorney General Dana Nessel, FBI agents, Michigan State Police and others, alleging that law enforcement fabricated evidence, engineered the case through paid informants and violated their constitutional rights....
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