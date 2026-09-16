Joe Gibbs Racing Accuses Ex-Director Of Defying Injunction

By Hayley Fowler ( September 16, 2026, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Joe Gibbs Racing's former competition director has continued to do work for another NASCAR team that mimics his old job duties in violation of court orders restricting his employment responsibilities, the superteam has alleged in a bid to have him and his new employer held in civil contempt....
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