Jury Clears UNC Of Race Bias Against Black Grad Student
By Hayley Fowler ( September 17, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A federal jury has cleared the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill of wrongdoing in a Black former graduate student's lawsuit alleging she was booted from her Ph.D. program because of her race after she complained of discrimination internally....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.