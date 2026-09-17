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Ex-YPF Investors Take Argentina To ICSID Over 2012 Seizure

By Joyce Hanson ( September 17, 2026, 11:32 PM EDT) -- The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes has picked up a bid for arbitration by investors in Argentine oil and gas exploration company YPF SA, making good on their statement to a New York federal judge that they will arbitrate their claims over Argentina's nationalization of YPF....

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