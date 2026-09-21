Mass. Judge Trims Law Student's Everclear 'Fireball' Burn Suit
By Jonathan Capriel ( September 21, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge trimmed a Boston University student's lawsuit seeking to hold the spirits company behind Everclear liable for the "life-altering burns" she suffered when its 190-proof grain alcohol allegedly caused a fireball at a frat party....
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