Grocery Outlet Escapes Investor Suit Over IT Update Risks
By Sydney Price ( September 16, 2026, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday tossed an investor's proposed class action accusing Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. of botching the implementation of an enterprise resource planning system that caused disruptions and financial losses, saying the suit does not show the company's disclosures were misleading or deficient....
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