9th Circ. Ruling Raises Bar For Arbitration Pacts Via Email
By Julia Jordan, Diane McGimsey and Ann-Elizabeth Ostrager ( September 18, 2026, 9:49 AM EDT) -- Employers increasingly use email and electronic human resources platforms to distribute arbitration agreements and other employment documents. A recent decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit underscores that the convenience of an electronic rollout does not relieve an employer of its burden to prove contract formation....
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