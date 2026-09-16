GM Vehicles Have 'Shuddering' Clutch Defect, Suit Says

By Mike Curley ( September 16, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A California man is suing General Motors LLC in Delaware federal court, alleging in a proposed class action complaint that model year 2019 to 2025 vehicles shipped with a defect in their continuously variable transmissions that leads to shuddering and stalling....
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