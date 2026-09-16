War In Iran Has Cost Pentagon $38B, CBO Report Says
By Madeline Lyskawa ( September 16, 2026, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The Congressional Budget Office said in a report that the ongoing armed conflict between the United States and Iran has cost the U.S. Department of Defense an estimated $38 billion and contributed to inflation in the first half of 2026....
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