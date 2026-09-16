Goldman Unit Funded Compass Lexecon Raid, Suit Says
By Katryna Perera ( September 16, 2026, 10:35 PM EDT) -- FTI Consulting Inc. and its subsidiary Compass Lexecon have asked a Maryland federal judge to add a Goldman Sachs unit to a long-running suit alleging two former Compass Lexecon employees broke away from the firm and founded a competitor that unlawfully poached clients and talent from the FTI subsidiary using capital from Goldman....
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